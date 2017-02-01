NC drug dealer nabbed after 3 heroin overdoes in hours, officials say

MEBANE, N.C. (WFMY) – After three people in Alamance County overdosed on Heroin within one hour of each other, the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team was able to track down a dealer.

All three overdoses happened on Tuesday.

With the assistance of the Alamance County Special Operations Unit, Special Response Team and Animal Control, officials were able to find the address where the heroin had come from.

Jeremy Lee Crisp, 34, was arrested in Mebane following the investigation. When Crisp was arrested he had 3 grams of heroin on him and assorted drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Crisp has been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials are still investigating, and said there could be more charges to come.

The Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team also wrote in their release:

Community involvement is important with these investigations. If you have a concern or problem in your neighborhood, please contact your local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction. These complaints will be reviewed and investigated by the Alamance County Narcotics Enforcement Team. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

