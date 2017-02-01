NC funeral home owner with 50 child sex charges is out on bond

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids funeral home director charged with dozens of counts of sexual abuse of a child is out of jail on bond.

Harold Lee Massey, 62, of Littleton made his first appearance in Halifax County Court Wednesday morning after posting a $250,000 bond.

Investigators arrested Massey Tuesday on 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor child and 31 counts of statutory sex offenses.

Sheriff Wes Tripp said the investigation began Jan. 5 when a victim reported being abused by Massey from 2006 to 2012.

The victim is now 18, but Tripp said the abuse began when the boy was seven years old with the final incident at the age of 13.

“A lot of victims when they go through an ordeal like this, they repress a lot of information like this and try to move on with their lives. That is not uncommon to have a delay in reporting,” Tripp said.

“He’s continuing on with his life and he’s dealing with this situation and he’s OK,” Tripp added.

Massey and his wife operate Massey Funeral Homes in Roanoke Rapids, Jackson, and Aulander. Tripp declined to provide any specific information about where the abuse took place.

The sheriff also said he could not comment on how Massey and the child knew each other.

“Any time we’re dealing with child victims, it’s very serious, and it’s just a thing that has to be taken very slowly and make sure all the facts are there,” Tripp said.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. With social media as it is today, we definitely don’t want to try this case on public opinion. There will be a time and place for the facts to be presented in court and that’s the process,” Tripp added.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff said others with with information about Massey abusing anyone should contact Halifax County deputies.

Harold Massey did not respond to requests for comment from CBS North Carolina.

The Halifax County Court Clerk said Massey told a judge Wednesday he planned to hire an attorney, but had not yet informed the court of his representation.