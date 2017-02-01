NC school custodian fired after being charged with child sex crimes

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) — A Burke County Public Schools custodian was terminated after being charged with soliciting a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child.

Timothy Matthew Shelnut, a second-shift janitor at East Burke Middle School, was fired Tuesday following his arrest.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NC

Burke County deputies say the alleged offense did not happen on school grounds and did not involve a Burke County student.

“We would like to assure parents that the employee’s second-shift schedule would have limited his interaction with students, and we understand that the suspected offense took place on the former employee’s personal time. Our pre-employment process does include a thorough background check and once employees come to work with us, we take any tips or suspicions of improper conduct very seriously and address them immediately,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said.

Shelnut had been with the school system since June 2013.