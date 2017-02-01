New secretary for the Department of Environmental Quality to tackle coal ash issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new secretary for the Department of Environmental Quality said that there are a host of issues he wants to tackle.

Tuesday, Michael Regan spoke to the state’s environmental and business leaders who have interests in the latest trends of regulation and reform.

Regan told CBS North Carolina he and his team will prioritize issues, such as coal ash, and knock them down one-by-one.

“The entire state right now is really concerned about coal ash, and coal ash disposal, and the implementation of the process that’s already underway,” Regan said. “One of our biggest focuses is we want to look at coal ash disposal, the implementation of the legislation, and thinking about the most prudent way to do that while protecting the environment and looking at the cost associated with it,”

Regan said he wants the agency to be transparent and engage the community.