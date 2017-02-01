State decision on Durham charter school delayed until March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials have delayed discussions that will decide the whether Kestrel Heights School is able to offer high school classes.

The State Board of Education was scheduled to discuss whether to close the school’s high school operations after 160 students graduated from Kestrel Heights without meeting state requirements.

Wednesday, the board put discussion of the problem, which dates back to 2008, off until March. Board members wanted more time to review information related to the decision.

RELATED: Kestrel Heights students rally to keep high school open

The state’s Charter School Advisory Board has already recommended that the high school program be abolished, leaving Kestrel Heights to offer only kindergarten through the eighth grade.

“We still love Kestrel Heights,” said parent Karyn Wilkerson. “Even though there was a mistake made, we still love Kestrel Heights. My sons still enjoy Kestrel Heights, my sons want to stay at Kestrel Heights.”

“We’ll continue to provide our students with a quality education and we’ll work very closely with the state board of education to make sure that they know that we have made significant changes within our organization and this will never happen again at Kestrel Heights,” said Mark Tracy, the school’s executive director.