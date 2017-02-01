Syracuse rallies to beat NC State 100-93 in OT

Published:

nc-state-generic

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – John Gillon scored a career-high 43 points while Andrew White III added 28 points to help Syracuse rally from 16 down to beat North Carolina State 100-93 in overtime on Wednesday night.

White scored the first nine points of overtime for the Orange (14-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won a wild game that had Gillon and N.C. State’s Maverick Rowan trading 3-pointers in the final 10-plus seconds of regulation.

Gillon finished 10 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from 3-point range, including an off-balance one from the left corner with 1.1 seconds left to answer Rowan and force the extra session.

Gillon also made all 14 of his free throws and finished with nine assists.

Rowan finished with a career-high 31 points for the Wolfpack (14-9, 3-7, while star freshman Dennis Smith Jr. posted his second triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists.

