Triangle radio reading service helps blind

The Triangle Radio Reading Service was selected as the January 2017 WNCN 3-Degree Guarantee Charity, but they’ve been helping the blind and print impaired since 1983.

The Raleigh based non-profit broadcasts on a special radio and over their website 24 hours a day. The reading service also has a partnership with the Governor Morehead School for the Blind that provides an exciting educational resource opportunity in radio broadcasting for blind teens. That program is called T3 and stands for teens, tools and talent.