UNC Chapel Hill hosts forum on Trump immigration order

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Chapel Hill hosted a forum Wednesday night to address concerns regarding President Trump’s new executive order on immigration.

“I’m first of all a Yemni citizen and I’m kind of concerned about this decision and the ramifications that might happen,” Walid Al-Soneidar, a UNC PhD Student said about the 90-day immigration order.

Walid Al-Soneidar is one of many UNC Chapel Hill students concerned regarding the temporary immigration ban.

Al-Soneidar is a Fulbright scholar and a PhD student. He’s in the country legally. But he’s from one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries included in the ban.

“Which is worse: to be caught without an identification or to caught with a Yemni passport?” Al-Soneidar asked at the forum.

That meeting brought together immigration attorneys, professors, members of local law enforcement and town officials. The focus was on explaining existing immigration policies and how the ban impacts them.

“This is a place where every student should feel welcome and included,” Jonathan Sauls, Dean of Students at UNC Chapel Hill said.

“I don’t think any of our agencies nor our communities that we serve expect us to be in the immigration business,” Chief Chris Blue of Chapel Hill Police said.

The police chiefs of Chapel Hill and Carrboro along with the Orange County Sheriff and District Attorney said they couldn’t remember ever having anyone here illegally deported.

But questions remain.

“I was planning to get married this year and my fiance was planning to join me on a spouse visa and look for a job here, but all of a sudden it seems to be becoming harder,” one student asked.

“I’m an international student from Iraq and I’m going to a health conference in Georgia. Is that OK?” was another student’s concern.

For some there were no clear cut answers. Immigration attorneys said they should be fine, but recommended driving, not flying.

As for Al-Soneidar, he said the current ban didn’t not change how he reviewed this country.

“I’ve been in the United States for the past couple of years and I’ve met really wonderful people,” Al-Soneidar said.