Wake County student charged with sex assault at Athens Drive High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County high school student has been charged with multiple sex offenses in relation to an incident that occurred at Athens Drive High School in mid-December.

Michael Armstrong, 16, of Knightdale, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He faces two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident.

Details on what happened at the school that led to the charges have not been released.

Armstrong is a junior at Wake STEM Early College High School. Officials with the Wake County Public School System would not comment or elaborate on Armstrong’s status at the school or the charges.

They did confirm that Armstrong played basketball at Athens Drive but is no longer on the team.

Armstrong’s attorney, Melody Edwardo, told the media after court that “the only thing I can say at this point is that my client maintains his innocence and we intend to take this matter to trial.”

The suspect’s mother was also in court Wednesday. The family declined to speak with CBS North Carolina or comment on the charges.

