13 arrested in round 2 of NC’s ‘Operation Fall Harvest’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen people face drug-related charges in Onslow County as part of the second round of Operation Fall Harvest.
Round two was executed by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Detective Division, SWAT team and Uniformed Patrol.
Round one was conducted on October 27.
Thirteen people face a combined 37 felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.
The following people were arrested and charged as part of round two.
Christopher Michael Braxton: DOB: 12/22/1972
1396 Hwy. 41N
Pink Hill, NC 28572
Bond: $12,000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Maintaining a Vehicle for controlled substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bilal Hakim Coombs: DOB: 06/30/1974
642 Reindeer Circle
Midway Park, NC 28544
Bond: $31,000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
Deliver Cocaine
Maintain Vehicle to Sell a Controlled Substance
Felony Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
Felony Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
Taylor Shane Hobbs: DOB: 08/09/1993
2145 Catherine Lake Road
Richlands, NC 20574
Bond: $10,000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD Heroin
Possession Schedule I
Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Glenn Jenkins: DOB:06/09/1959
577 Holly Shelter Road, Lot 4
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Bond: $15,000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD Schedule II
Sell Schedule II
Deliver Schedule II
Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell a Controlled Substance
Francisco Escalera Lugardo II: DOB: 06/14/1980
1530 Onslow Pines Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $ 10,000 secured
Charges:
Manufacture Marijuana
Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
Felony Conspiracy for Marijuana
Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia
Reginald Andre Molette: DOB:04/09/1962
3112 Gateway Court
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $30:000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD II Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (2counts)
Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance
Mary Evelyn Parker: DOB: 03/27/1979
1140 N. Bryan Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $100,00O secured
Charges:
Trafficking by Possession
Trafficking by Manufacturing
Amir Abdullah Partridge: DOB:12/23/1990
425 Hwy. 172
Hubert, NC 28539
Bond: $20:000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD Heroin
Sell of Schedule I
Deliver Schedule I
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Troy Randall Rackley: DOB: 07/09/1988
321 Basil Court
Hubert, NC 28539
Bond: $100,000
Charges:
PWIMSD Heroin
Felony Conspiracy to Sell Heroin
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Marcus Andre Roberts: DOB:06/04/1970
120 Windsor Court
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $17,000 secured
Charges:
PWIMSD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
Deliver Cocaine
Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Caitlyn Nicole Sanderson: DOB:05/22/1995
307 Ridgewood Drive
Richlands, NC 28574
Charges:
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $5,000 secured
Denell Marie Sharek: DOB: 05/21/1984
Homeless
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $3,000.OO secured
Charges:
Possession of Cocaine
Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Parole Violation
Christina Arlean Streiff: DOB: 03/27/1982
1530 Onslow Pines Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $13,000 secured
Charges:
Manufacture Marijuana
Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
Felony Conspiracy for Marijuana
Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia