13 arrested in round 2 of NC’s ‘Operation Fall Harvest’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen people face drug-related charges in Onslow County as part of the second round of Operation Fall Harvest.

Round two was executed by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Detective Division, SWAT team and Uniformed Patrol.

Round one was conducted on October 27.

Thirteen people face a combined 37 felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.

The following people were arrested and charged as part of round two.

Christopher Michael Braxton: DOB: 12/22/1972

1396 Hwy. 41N

Pink Hill, NC 28572

Bond: $12,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Vehicle for controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bilal Hakim Coombs: DOB: 06/30/1974

642 Reindeer Circle

Midway Park, NC 28544

Bond: $31,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Deliver Cocaine

Maintain Vehicle to Sell a Controlled Substance

Felony Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

Felony Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

Taylor Shane Hobbs: DOB: 08/09/1993

2145 Catherine Lake Road

Richlands, NC 20574

Bond: $10,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Heroin

Possession Schedule I

Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Glenn Jenkins: DOB:06/09/1959

577 Holly Shelter Road, Lot 4

Jacksonville, NC 28546

Bond: $15,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Schedule II

Sell Schedule II

Deliver Schedule II

Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell a Controlled Substance

Francisco Escalera Lugardo II: DOB: 06/14/1980

1530 Onslow Pines Road

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Bond: $ 10,000 secured

Charges:

Manufacture Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Felony Conspiracy for Marijuana

Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

Reginald Andre Molette: DOB:04/09/1962

3112 Gateway Court

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Bond: $30:000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD II Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (2counts)

Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Mary Evelyn Parker: DOB: 03/27/1979

1140 N. Bryan Road

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Bond: $100,00O secured

Charges:

Trafficking by Possession

Trafficking by Manufacturing

Amir Abdullah Partridge: DOB:12/23/1990

425 Hwy. 172

Hubert, NC 28539

Bond: $20:000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Heroin

Sell of Schedule I

Deliver Schedule I

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Troy Randall Rackley: DOB: 07/09/1988

321 Basil Court

Hubert, NC 28539

Bond: $100,000

Charges:

PWIMSD Heroin

Felony Conspiracy to Sell Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marcus Andre Roberts: DOB:06/04/1970

120 Windsor Court

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Bond: $17,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Deliver Cocaine

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Caitlyn Nicole Sanderson: DOB:05/22/1995

307 Ridgewood Drive

Richlands, NC 28574

Charges:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $5,000 secured

Denell Marie Sharek: DOB: 05/21/1984

Homeless

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Bond: $3,000.OO secured

Charges:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Parole Violation

Christina Arlean Streiff: DOB: 03/27/1982

1530 Onslow Pines Road

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Bond: $13,000 secured

Charges:

Manufacture Marijuana

Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Felony Conspiracy for Marijuana

Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia