3rd suspect charged in November murder of woman outside Fayetteville bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of a woman that occurred at a bar in November, police announced Thursday.

Robert Jamar Avant, 25, of the 7400 block of Southgate Road, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Albana Nika. Nika was shot to death outside a bar – Jumpers Nite Life – on Nov. 8, 2016.

She and a man were just outside the establishment when someone fired “numerous” shots, police said. She died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

David Martin, 45, and Antonia Monroe, 52, were arrested and charged in connection with Nika’s murder in January.

Martin, Nika’s fiancé, and Monroe were each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Avant surrendered to authorities in Columbus County on Jan. 30, Fayetteville police said.

He is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.