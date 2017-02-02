40 percent of voters support impeaching Trump, latest PPP poll shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Donald Trump has only been president for two weeks, but 40 percent of voters are now in favor of impeaching him, according to Public Policy Polling, a Raleigh-based Democratic polling company.

The company released their latest poll Thursday morning.

According to PPP, 40 percent of voters favor impeaching Trump, compared to 48 percent who oppose impeachment. The 40 percent figure has gone up five points since last week’s poll, the company said in a news release about the findings.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS OF THE PPP POLL

A majority of voters polled – 52 percent – said they wished Barack Obama was still president, while 43 percent said they were glad Trump is now president.

Other findings by PPP show that 47 percent of voters support the president’s executive order on immigration and 49 percent oppose it. Fifty-two percent of voters believe the order was meant ban Muslims and 41 percent don’t believe that was the intent, according to the company. The idea of a Muslim ban is unpopular with Americans – 65 percent are against it and 26 percent are in favor.

The polling company found that the president’s overall approval rating is at 47 percent. Forty-nine percent disapprove of the job he’s doing as president and 45 percent have a favorable opinion of him as compared to 52 percent who don’t.