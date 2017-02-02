Adpotion agency’s sudden shutdown leaves NC families reeling

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 North Carolina families are reeling from the sudden shutdown of an adoption agency.

Their hopes and dreams of adopting a child are shattered with the closing of Independent Adoption Center.

A total of 174 North Carolina families and nearly 2,000 nationwide are affected by the sudden shut down.

In many cases, families have spent thousands of dollars trying to adopt a child.

A Wake Forest family not only lost money but is worried about sensitive personal information that was in the hands of the now closed agency.

Anne McGohey has a 14-month-old son, Finn, who the couple adopted through a different agency.

They said Independent Adoption Center took too long to help them.

“We’d gone on for four years before we made a decision to take a financial risk and go with another agency as well,” McGohey said.

But after spending nearly $14,000 with Independent Adoption Center, they were still hoping the agency would come up with a child for them.

On Tuesday, they got the letter announcing the agency’s bankruptcy and figured their money was gone.

“I don’t hold out hope we’ll get anything back,” McGohey said.

She said the agency also has their sensitive financial and personal information.

And the McGohey’s want it back.

“It’s still sitting there in the Raleigh office with our Social Security numbers, fingerprints, finances, background clearances,” she said.

A press agent hired by the adoption agency said families will be contacted eventually about getting their files returned.

McGohey said it’s all a big frustration.

“It’s very hard to put yourself out there financially and with all the background checks and put your families future in someone else’s hands – and they mismanaged I – that’s the way we view it,” she said.

As for returning the money that was spent, a press agent hired by the adoption agency said families will have to file a claim with a California-based bankruptcy court and the court will decide who gets how much money.