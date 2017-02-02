Authorities seeking man in Spring Lake road rage shooting

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities charged a Sanford man with attempted murder and other counts Thursday in a weekend road rage shooting in Spring Lake.

A driver was seriously injured in the shooting at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Highway 210.

RELATED: Car seized after Harnett County road rage shooting over bright lights

About 8 p.m. Saturday, he had flashed his lights in an attempt to get the driver of an oncoming Dodge Charger to dim his own lights, deputies said. Instead, the Charger driver turned around after passing the victim, caught up at an intersection and began to argue with him, authorities said. The Charger driver then pulled out a handgun and fired into the victim’s car, according to deputies.

Deputies said Wednesday they had found and seized the car used in the shooting, but did not publicly name a suspect at the time.

Thursday evening, authorities secured warrants against Tyree Sharif Newsuan, 20. He’s charged with one count each of assault with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, deputies said.

Newsuan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. His last known address was in Sanford.

Anyone with any information about this incident or Newsuan’s location is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office (910-893-9111).