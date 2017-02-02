Cheerful GoTriangle dispatcher helps bus drivers stay safe and happy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have an early-morning job you know it can be tough just to wake up on time.

Some early risers out there tackle the dawn with a smile. GoTriangle has a dispatcher that does just that, and keeps bus drivers happy and safe in the process.

“The dispatcher plays a great role in their interaction with the driver,” said GoTriangle bus driver Joseph Smith.

Smith has been a bus driver since 1999. He’s been working with dispatcher Donna Wells for the past three years.

“Helping people, making sure they get through their day. That’s just very inspirational to me,” Wells said of her job.

Wells has been working in transportation for 20 years. Although she’s up at 3:30 every morning and works long days every day, she tries to stay cheerful. Not only does she lift the spirits of bus drivers, in the last year-and-a-half she’s started throwing out safety tips like, “safety is like ABC, Always Be Careful.”

“Just to snap them back, you know, to stay focused,” sad Wells.

“When you’re on the road sometimes it’s easy to be distracted, or sometimes it’s easy to just lose focus on what you’re doing because sometimes you’ve done it so much,” said Smith.

“It changes every single day. As you know the traffic out on [Interstate] 40 is notorious for many accidents and our buses are always in harm’s way,” said Joe Biondi, a safety security specialist for GoTriangle.

Biondi helped implement the safety reminders and says they’re working.

“I’ve only been here a year-and-a-half and we’ve seen a reduction in major accidents out there,” said Biondi.

So the next time you’re struggling through that morning commute, put on a smile and take a tip from a happy dispatcher: “Check your mirrors every five to eight seconds while driving. Chance takers are accident makers.”