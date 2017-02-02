Credit card skimmer, cash and drugs found during NC traffic stop

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

DORCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – A credit card skimmer, fake credit cards, and drugs were found in a vehicle stopped on Interstate-95 in Nash County, officials said.

mugshots slideshow gallery north carolina images
CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

On Tuesday, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Action Team were working along I-95 when a black Jeep Patriot was seen speeding in the southbound lanes near mile marker 147.

The vehicle was pulled over by deputies and a search was initiated following questioning.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a credit card skimmer, nine fraudulent credit cards, $4,080 in cash, and five grams of marijuana, along with other marijuana paraphernalia.

Omari Khiry Trent, of South Carolina was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial card fraud, card theft with scanning device, and identity theft.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and more charges are possible.

Trent is being held under a $2,000 secured bond.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s