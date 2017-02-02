Credit card skimmer, cash and drugs found during NC traffic stop

DORCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – A credit card skimmer, fake credit cards, and drugs were found in a vehicle stopped on Interstate-95 in Nash County, officials said.

On Tuesday, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Action Team were working along I-95 when a black Jeep Patriot was seen speeding in the southbound lanes near mile marker 147.

The vehicle was pulled over by deputies and a search was initiated following questioning.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a credit card skimmer, nine fraudulent credit cards, $4,080 in cash, and five grams of marijuana, along with other marijuana paraphernalia.

Omari Khiry Trent, of South Carolina was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial card fraud, card theft with scanning device, and identity theft.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and more charges are possible.

Trent is being held under a $2,000 secured bond.