Dozens gather in Durham to pray for refugees

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, dozens gathered at Cedar Fork Baptist Church in Durham to pray for refugees affected by last week’s executive order on immigration.

Organizers say the goal was not to choose political sides, but rather to put their faith in spirituality.

“We don’t know exactly how to fix the problems of the world, we don’t know how to fix the solution between welcoming and loving, and the same time security, and protection but we believe we have a God that knows how to fix everything,” said Pastor Lawrence Yoo.

Yoo lead the evening of prayer.

Passed out among the dozens of parishioners was a list of about 50 people who had been approved to come to the Triangle area, but now because of the executive order cannot.

Emilia Sotolongo lives with a refugee community and teaches many refugee students at her school. She says as a Christian this is what it means to love your neighbor.

“It’s important to advocate for her, for my friends, and my neighbors, and my students that they feel like they have a home and a community of people who care for them and love them,” said Sotolongo.

She says she hopes people realize that no matter where you’re from we’re all the same.

“A lot of people haven’t made that personal connection yet and they see these people as stereotypes and statistics, not people with stories,” she said.