Durham board asks lawmakers to reconsider class size mandate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — School systems across the state are telling legislators they need to come up with a fast fix for an elementary class size mandate they say is threatening classes such as art, music and gym.

The mandate dropped the maximum allowable number of students in classes from kindergarten through third grade from 24 to between 19 and 21 depending on grade.

Even critics of the move agree that the smaller classes are a good thing. But they’re upset that there’s no money attached to pay for the extra teachers they need to create the smaller classes. Instead, they warn, they’ll have to eliminate subjects including music and gym to make ends meet.

At a Thursday meeting, the Durham School Board passed a resolution asking the state’s General Assembly to repeal the mandate.

“This is bad policy,” said Matt Sears, XXXXXX. “It is not well thought out. And it will have drastic impacts not only for Durham Public Schools but for the rest of the state.”

Hayley Brinkman, whose kids go to the Durham School of the Arts said the classes can have an impact at an early age.

“It gives their brain a different way to think about things and bring that back into the classroom,” she said.

Republican state Rep. Chuck McGrady (R – Henderson County) originally backed the change, but recently told CBS North Carolina that he recognizes the burden it imposes on school systems.

“All of a sudden you lower the class size and you don’t have enough classrooms,” he said.