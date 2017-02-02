Durham police use incentives to find recruits

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven men and four women who graduated from police academy Wednesday night are Durham’s newest police officers.

“Every bit of our recruiting has been a struggle lately,” said police Sgt. David English, who works in the department’s recruiting unit.

Statewide, he said, fewer people are joining police forces than were a few years ago.

“I think there has been some high profile cases that have put law enforcement in the spotlight,” he said. “And they’ve been tragic, and it’s really, it’s shown how hard the job is.”

English is working to fill openings on the force. The city allows the department to have up to 547 officers, but right now 39 of those positions are vacant, officials said.

A lack of benefits for officers could also be affecting the numbers, Durham police said.

Since October, the department has been offering $5,000 signing bonuses and $3,000 relocation incentives.

“What my research has shown is that we are class leading in that,” English said. “There’s nobody in North Carolina that’s offering that kind of incentive package.”

Police departments in Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro, the three North Carolina cities larger than Durham, all confirmed that they don’t offer hiring bonuses or relocation incentives.

Monday, the Durham City Council will vote on a pay raise for officers. Right now, starting officers make $33,000. The proposal would raise that rate to $37,000.