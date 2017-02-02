Hoke County High School band headed to New York’s Carnegie Hall

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Students from Hoke County High School will soon perform at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall.

About half of the students have never been to New York City and for many of the students the trip to one of the most-prestigious concert venues in the nation is a dream come true.

A total of 55 students from Hoke County High School will perform at Carnegie Hall’s National Band and Orchestra Festival on April 15.

The students were selected by more than half a dozen judges to perform at the event.

Tubias Mccoy, who plays euphonium, said his mother’s dreams of playing in a school band went unfulfilled.

“She wanted to do band but she couldn’t,” he said. “She wanted to go to college but she couldn’t.”

McCoy said his mom has always been a music-lover, and even though he’s the one attending the trip, it’s all in honor of his mom.

“This is just a big thing,” he said. “My mom is putting money in everyday.”

The four-day trip will cost almost $130,000, school officials said. That figure includes flights, hotel accomodations and other activities.

“That’s not pocket change, but it’s one of those things, I’ve talked to my principal and my superintendent and we came to same conclusion, we gotta make it happen,” said band instructor DeVon Pickett.

Pickett says the school will host several fundraisers and seek sponsorship from various entities.

Students say their biggest focus isn’t the money. Instead, they’re putting in extra hours and challenging themselves to execute a flawless performance.

“I’m challenged to play my part, my role as a percussionist and practice everyday,” said Zechariah King, who plays the bongo. “Practice, practice, practice.”

The band has a GoFundMe page where people can donate to the trip online.