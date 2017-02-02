Man used AK-47 to rob 78-year-old NC woman, deputies say

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – A man who robbed a 78-year-old woman with an AK-47 rifle in Belhaven Tuesday has been arrested along with his accomplice, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Respess, 20, and Joshua Carpenter, 19, both of Pantego, have been charged with first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Respess was also charged with driving while impaired.

The woman told deputies a gunman wearing a mask and gloves and carrying an AK-47 robbed her in her home on Dallas Paul Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said about 30 minutes after deputies left the robbery scene, Beaufort County Communications received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 32 North. The caller reported the driver got out of the vehicle with two guns in hand, got into another vehicle and left the accident.

Deputies said Respess, who they identified as the driver, returned to the accident scene and was arrested after deputies determined the car matched the description of the car used in the robbery. Deputies also recovered the rifle used in the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Carpenter an interview with Respess revealed him as an accomplice, authorities said.

Both men were being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bail.