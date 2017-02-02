Homeless NC man brutally beaten by group of teens while sleeping under bridge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Winston-Salem police say a homeless man is fighting for his life after being beaten by a group of teenagers.

Police say the assault happened on Glade Street back on Jan. 16 in the early morning hours.

Officers found 59-year-old Arthur William Bloxham, Jr., badly beaten, under a bridge.

Bloxham reported to officers that he was sleeping under the bridge when a group of teenagers began to beat him. He was taken to Baptist Hospital where he is in intensive care.

Police say Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, and Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, were charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. A 16-year-old was also charged in the assault.

Investigators say more teenagers were involved in the assault. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

