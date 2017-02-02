NC reports first flu-related child death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported a child has died from the flu on Jan. 24.

The child, who lived in the western part of the state, is the first child flu death in the 2016-2017 season.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services did not release specific information about the child to protect the family’s privacy.

“If there is any positive to come from this tragedy, we hope it will be that people understand even though flu is a very common virus, it can cause serious and even deadly infections in some people,” said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family.”

A total of 19 adult flu deaths have been reported in North Carolina this season. Fourteen of those were people 65 or older.

Across the U.S., eight children have died due to the flu as of Jan. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

“Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu,” Moore said. “There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones. Even though it’s February, we expect flu to be circulating for the next several weeks.”

Other precautions you can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

• Staying home when you are sick until you have been fever free for at least 24 hours

• Washing your hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

For more information on flu and to find out where you can get a flu vaccination in your community, visit http://www.flu.nc.gov.