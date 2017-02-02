PHOTOS: 12 arrested, 5 sought in NC drug roundup

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An eight-month narcotics investigation in Rowan County came to an end Wednesday.

The investigation led to criminal indictments on seventeen people. Twelve of those people were arrested, but five are still being sought.

Anyone with information on the location of the wanted people is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

**NOTE: A photo was not available for Sara Jordan, from Salisbury. She is wanted on four counts of selling a schedule II (cocaine) and maintaining a vehicle.

