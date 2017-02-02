Trooper forces suspect vehicle off Raleigh’s I-440 to end chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Highway Patrolman used the PIT maneuver to end a chase on Interstate-440 in Raleigh Thursday morning.

The incident began when a trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai passenger vehicle on Eden Road for fictitious registration plate violation.

The trooper had to use the precision immobilization technique twice in order to force the suspect vehicle off the road, officials said.

Following the trooper’s first PIT attempt, a passenger jumped from the vehicle and ran. That suspect was later apprehended by Raleigh police.

The vehicle was forced off the eastbound lanes of 440 just beyond the Glenwood Avenue exit.

The driver, Elijah Cliffus Green, 22, of Durham was wanted for a probation violation.

Marc Cerbone with the Highway Patrol said Green is being charged with felony speed to elude, possession of a stole vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

The vehicle’s second passenger was also taken into custody.

Law enforcement closed most lanes of I-440 around 9:45 a.m. while they investigated. All lanes were reopened around 30 minutes later.

Raw video from scene .. Observed 3 in custody at scene. No injuries to troopers we are told at scene. #wncn #ncshp pic.twitter.com/JJjnyhfphK — Steve Sbraccia (@steveswncn) February 2, 2017

