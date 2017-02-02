Raleigh closes intersection that sent 6 cars into family’s home

RALEIGH — The city is putting some additional safety measures in place to protect a home that’s been hit by cars at least six times. They include blocking the intersection and installing a guardrail.

“One of the accidents the stop sign ricocheted. It went through that window,” Carlo Bernarte, the homeowner involved said.

Now there are improvements visible at the intersection.

Bernarte has lived at the home on Fawn Glen Circle and New Hope Road since 2004. He’s married with three young kids and said he’s had concerns for their safety.

Back in October 2015, police confirm a drunk driver hit this home and later died in the hospital.

“I’ve done everything I can to protect my family. I was that close to abandoning this place altogether,” Bernarte said.

Raleigh has installed light-up signs along the curve leading up to this intersection. Bernarte has done his part – putting in windows meant to withstand a hurricane and a blue light on his porch. But it hasn’t stopped the crashes.

Back in October 2016, there was a public meeting on the matter. Several safety measures were discussed.

Earlier this week, work began. Fawn Glen has been blocked at New Hope.

But not everyone who lives in this subdivision was pleased about it.

“Its a big inconvenience for people who live in this neighborhood and its seems like it was a choice made by whoever runs the streets and not the subdivision itself,” Jeffrey Garrett, a neighbor said.

“Anything that would be better for me, my family safety I would like gladly accept it. Its just too bad that some people are not happy with it,” Bernarte said.

Bernarte said he hopes that will change once people in the area get used to it.