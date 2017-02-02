Talk of HB2 repeal persists, but still unclear if a deal is likely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The idea of repealing North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 continues to float around the legislature, but it remains unclear whether the political will exists to actually make such a move.

Saying that when he recruits businesses to North Carolina he’s forced to work around House Bill 2, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, on Thursday renewed his call to repeal the controversial law.

“North Carolina is a great state,” he said Thursday at the North Carolina CEO Forum, echoing earlier remarks. “House Bill 2 is not who we are.”

But the state Senate’s leader, Republican Phil Berger, still maintains that any repeal will require Democrats making some form of compromise.

Some in the legislature think a deal is possible.

“I’ve said all along that I believe and support the idea of a reset,” said Rep. David Lewis, the Republican chairman of the House Rules Committee. “I think Charlotte has done their part and we need to do ours.”

The move to pass HB2 was described from the beginning by the bill’s backers as a response to a nondiscrimination ordinance Charlotte passed.

Charlotte repealed a provision of their local nondiscrimination ordinance late last year as leaders tried to arrange a repeal deal. When accusations of double dealing surfaced, the city’s leaders hurriedly repealed the entire law. However, the legislature failed to reach a successful compromise. The most prominent proposal called for a months-long moratorium on local nondiscrimination ordinances, coupled with repeal of the bill.

On Wednesday, Democratic Senators introduced a bill that would repeal HB2. The new bill includes no provisions except the repeal and would lead to what legislators refer to as a “clean” repeal.

“We thought it was important to lead off as early as possible with what is a simple repeal bill,” said Sen Angela Bryant (D-Nash County), one of the bill’s sponsors.

But there are many across North Carolina and in the General Assembly who believe the law should remain on the books.

“I get a lot of encouragement (from constituents) to stand fast and to hold and to continue to protect our citizens and others,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R – Madison County). “They’re very frustrated when they see this kind of wishy-washy policy coming back. They thought it was a settled matter and it keeps coming back again.”

Cooper said he thinks Republican leaders in the legislature were sincere in their efforts to try to repeal the law in December. He thinks they underestimated the blowback from the Republican caucuses, he said.