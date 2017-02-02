Wilson restaurant fights to keep wall-sized mural

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A new mural on the side of a Wilson restaurant has the owner challenging the City over art versus advertising.

The entire north wall of Brewmasters is covered by a mural. The bar and grill’s owner, Morkos Youssef, commissioned local artist Dave Matthews to create colorful images on the side of the building.

“We just had a big white wall that people kept comparing to a hardware store, which I didn’t really like,” Youssef said.

It took Matthews 60 days from start to finish. The painting portion took about six weeks, due to weather-related interruptions including Hurricane Matthew.

He first designed the giant artwork at a small scale on paper, about 5 inches by 28 inches, before putting it all on the wall.

“I knew that I wanted to form the letters with of bunch of stuff around it, make the letters from the negative space from all the different items,” Matthews said.

The mural is a massive collection of drawings.

Some represent the area, such as the Wilson Rose Garden, while many are from pop culture such as cartoons and comic books.

People standing close to the wall can spot many characters from books including the Harry Potter series, Alice in Wonderland, and Through the Looking Glass, video games such as Super Mario, Duck Hunt, Mike Tyson’s Punch Out, and Zelda, as well as a drawing of Youssef himself riding a flying keg.

“There’s a lot of different that somebody can look up here and go ‘oh man!” and then they get a short, momentary spur of either excitement or happiness or at least just be distracted from all the other bad stuff that’s going on,” Matthews said.

When viewed at a distance, all of the doodles form the frames of yellow letters which spell out the name of the restaurant.

That giant Brewmasters on the side of the building is what has the business in trouble with the city.

Wilson’s communications and marketing director, Rebecca Agner, said the mural is classified as an on-premises sign under the city’s unified development ordinance.

The rules and regulations define an on-premises sign as “a sign that draws attention to or communicates information about a business … that exists or is conducted, sold, offered, maintained, or provided on the premises where the sign is located.”

Agner said there is a portion of the the city ordinance that refers to murals: “Integral decorative or architectural features of buildings or works of art, provided such features or works of art do not contain advertisements, trademarks, moving parts, or lights.”

She said in this case, the wall is sign that advertises the business. The city allows for no more than 250-square feet of wall signage, and the Brewmasters mural is much bigger than that.

“It’s not a sign. It’s not an advertisement. For anybody not to call this a piece of art is, I feel like, is mistaken,” Youssef said.

“No sign has character like that. To call this a sign is just silly.”

Youssef said flabbergasted was the only word that came to mind when he first saw the mural in the fall. He said it is one of the most amazing things he has ever seen.

Now he feels sick to his stomach when he thinks about the possibility of having to remove the vibrant images from his wall.

Agner said Wilson city staff, including the Chief Planning and Development Officer, are working with Brewmasters on the appeals process. She said the first step will be an administrative hearing to try to reach a resolution, and there may be subsequent steps in the process.

Attorney Rhyan Breen will be representing Youssef. Breen is such a close friend that Matthews included him in the mural. A small section says on the left side, next to a big kite, says “Rhyan Breen was here.” A small area next to it adds “And probably is.”

A second Brewmasters location is scheduled to open March 1 in Goldsboro. Youssef said he would like to have a mural, but he plans to check with Goldsboro on its rules and regulations first before adding any art.