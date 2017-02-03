21-year-old babysitter charged with first-degree murder in infant’s death

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 21-year-old Nora Boles for first-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old infant, John William Smith.

On Sept. 5, 2016, the infant’s mother dropped the infant off with Boles, who was her child’s babysitter, on her way to work.

She later received communication from Boles around 4 p.m. that afternoon indicating her son would not wake up and was only partially responsive.

Officials said the mother took her child to Munroe Regional Medical Center for treatment. Staff at MRMC alerted law enforcement they suspected the child was abused, due to the severity of the infant’s head injury.

The infant was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital and pronounced deceased the next day.

Officials said Boles’ statements to law enforcement changed several times during the investigation. Boles later made admissions that she had become frustrated with the child and thrown him across the room, causing the fatal head injury.

This case was reviewed by a Grand Jury, who issued a true bill to indict Boles for first-degree murder.

Boles is currently being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.