3 charged in NC heroin trafficking operation linked to Mexican drug cartel

Three Mecklenburg County residents are facing decades in prison in a large-scale heroin operation in Rowan County tied to a Mexican drug cartel.

The arrests of Gerardo Juarez, 39, Sergeyevna Borovskaya, 26, and Hugo Fernando Navarrete-Lopez, 27, come following a three-year federal, state and local investigation.

“I think it’s a very large scale case for an area like Rowan County and the Metro Charlotte area,” said Rowan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Ramsey. “It’s a significant seizure and arrested three significant drug traffickers.”

In December 2016 and January, investigators purchased large amounts of heroin from two suspects working for the Mexican National Drug Trafficking Organization (MNDTO). Many of the transactions happened in parking lots and shopping centers, and the suspects used fraudulent registration plates and alias names.

Chief Deputy Ramsey said, “one transaction occurred at a restaurant bathroom in China Grove.”

“Information was gleaned from multiple cooperating witnesses that a Mexican National heroin trafficking ring based in the Charlotte-Matthews, North Carolina, area, had been supplying heroin to Rowan County for more than 10 years, with some transactions involving quantities of up to $10,000 worth at a time,” deputies say.

On Tuesday, Juarez was arrested in the Walmart parking lot on South Arlington Street in Salisbury. He had 52 grams of heroin on him. A search warrant was executed at the man’s Matthews home, where detectives say they found 478 grams of heroin, three guns, numerous telephones, U.S. cash, drug paraphernalia and other items related to drug trafficking.

Borovskaya and Navarrete-Lopez were arrested in Mecklenburg County for their involvement in the drug trafficking ring.

“Documents seized at the residence detailed tens of thousands of dollars of drug sales,” deputies say. The suspects were also in communication with MNDTO members in Mexico.

Federal authorities are working to determine the real identities of Juarez and Navarrete-Lopez. Juarez reportedly entered the U.S. in 2005 under a different name.

Borovskaya was charged with six counts of trafficking heroin and one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin in Rowan County. She was convicted of felony possession of cocaine on Jan. 18.

Navarrete-Lopez was charged with trafficking heroin in Mecklenburg County. Juarez was charged with four counts of trafficking heroin and one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin in Rowan County. All three suspects were given a $1 million bond and face more than 23 years in prison and $500,000 fines.

Additional arrests are expected.

Twelve people were recently arrested in a separate drug roundup in Rowan County.