3 NC teens charged after homeless man brutally beaten while sleeping under bridge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Three RJ Reynolds High School students have been charged with felony assault and are facing accusations of attacking a homeless man that was sleeping under a bridge.

Winston-Salem Police say Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, and Decorus Lavon Roundtree, 16, were charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Police confirmed the three were arrested at Reynolds last week.

Police say a fourth individual was involved, a juvenile, whose name has not been released.

The victim, 59-year-old Arthur Bloxham Jr., is still listed in the intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police say the assault happened on Glade Street back on Jan. 16 in the early morning hours.

Police say the assault happened on Glade Street back on Jan. 16 in the early morning hours. All three students are out of jail on bond and are due in court Feb. 9.

Officers found 59-year-old Bloxham, Jr.,badly beaten under a bridge.

Bloxham reported to officers that he was sleeping under the bridge when a group of teenagers began to beat him. Bloxham was taken to Baptist Hospital where he is in the ICU.

RJ Reynolds Principal Leslie Alexander made a statement to parents as a result of the arrests.

The arrests happened on campus at Reynolds HS on Jan. 25. In response, RJ Reynolds Principal Leslie Alexander made a statement to parents as a result of the arrests.