Amid Chapel Hill water crisis, restaurants suffer big losses, food truck keeps serving

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On a Friday night, Franklin Street should be bustling. But with a water crisis ongoing, the street was quiet and restaurants were decked with closed signs.

“This is actually a huge weekend, especially for the town,” said Clay Pinney, whose family has owned the iconic Sutton’s Drug Store on Franklin Street for decades. “Game days are big around here. It’s what actually pays the bills, not necessarily everyday stuff.”

His restaurant, along with all the others that get water from the Orange Water and Sewer Authority had to close Friday afternoon, when the authority told customers not to use water from the system.

It’s not clear when they’ll be able to open again.

Between the UNC – Notre Dame basketball game and Super Bowl Sunday, the weekend was supposed to be a big money maker for the town’s businesses. Friday, officials announced the basketball game will be played in Greensboro on Sunday, rather than Chapel Hill on Saturday.

“The game is the big deal. It brings a lot of new faces, not as much locals, but they spend money. That’s how the town survives. I mean, it’s hard around here,” Pinney said.

At Sup Dogs, the chairs were all stacked.

Manager Lindsey Ewing said that also means a hit to the paychecks of people who won’t be working while the restaurants are closed.

“So, that’s going to be essentially about 45 people from today and tomorrow combined,” she said Friday.

While most eateries on Franklin Street were forced to close during the crisis, at least one was able to stay open because it didn’t depend on the water system.

That was the Monterrey Food Truck, which sported a bustling line Friday night.

People in line said it was the only place they could find to buy a meal.

“We get all spiffy normally, we don’t come to food trucks on Friday nights,” said Blake Byrne. “But this is not the worst case scenario, because we love Monterrey’s. We love cheese dip.”