The photograph has been blurred.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WRKN) – An Amish buggy and a tractor-trailer crashed on State Highway 43 in Lawrence County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed they worked the accident Friday.

The operator of the buggy was hurt and transported to Maury Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The horse died in the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.