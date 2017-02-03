Cary woman charged with multiple child sex crimes in Wales has charges dropped

WALES, U.K. (WNCN) — Charges have been dropped against a Cary woman accused of traveling to Wales in order to have sex with a 15-year-old, United Kingdom authorities told CBS North Carolina.

Christine Lacson Abad, 27, was charged in January with attempting to groom a 15-year-old, arranging a child sex offense, and two more unspecified sex charges.

Abad was accused of traveling from Cary to Wales to commit the crimes.

She made her first court appearance in the Flintshire Magistrates’ Court on Jan. 2.

Andrew McGill, senior press officer with the Crown Prosecution Service in London, issued a statement from a spokesman:

“Since the defendant was charged with the offences the CPS has, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, undertaken a review of the case in light of further information received from North Wales Police. Having undertaken this review, it is not now considered that there is a realistic prospect of obtaining a conviction and a decision has been made to stop the proceedings.”

McGill had no further information on the case or if Abad had returned to North Carolina.