Dr. Campbell: February is National Go Red for Women Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More women than men die from heart disease every single year. In February, we pause to recognize the plight of women with heart disease.

On Feb. 3, we wear red to raise awareness that heart disease is the number one killer of American women. Our own Dr. Kevin Campbell is an internationally-recognized expert in women and heart disease and has been advocating improving care for women in the U.S.

Exactly how big a problem is heart disease in women?

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U.S today. More women than men die annually of heart disease. While most women worry about their risk for dying from breast or uterine cancer, the greatest risk to their health is heart disease.

Heart disease in women can be more difficult to diagnose—sometimes symptoms are a different—instead of chest pain and shortness of breath, women may present with fatigue, feelings of dread or flu-like symptoms.

One in three women will be diagnosed with heart disease—and one woman dies from heart disease every 80 seconds.

Women are also under-treated and under-served when it comes to heart disease. Health care providers often do not recognize the symptoms in women and treatment in women overall is not as aggressive.

What makes heart disease harder to diagnose and treat in women—why are women under-served?

Due to these delays, women often do not get timely therapy and are at risk for more complications related to heart disease. In fact, women who have heart attacks are more likely to die when compared to men with similar disease. While we have made significant progress in the recognition and treatment of heart disease in the last decade, we still have a long ways yet to go.

Also, women tend to care for others before themselves –kids, spouses, family and others—often putting their own needs last.

What advice do you have for women and why is Wear Red Day so important? How can women improve their own cardiovascular health?

It is critical to become engaged in your own healthcare. Believe it or not, 95 percent of adult women have at least one risk factor for heart disease—and almost half of women are not aware of the risks.

You must know your risks for heart disease—family history, high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. Once you have identified your risk for disease you must work with your health care provider to modify risk and improve your health. Each woman must take control of her own cardiac health in order to change the statistics for heart disease in women in the future.

