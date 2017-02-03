In Winston-Salem, state schools superintendent begins listening tour.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson began his statewide listening tour in a familiar setting Friday, touring Glenn High School in Forsyth County.

He served on the county’s school board before assuming the statewide post.

“The reason I am on a listening tour is when you truly listen to what’s going on in our schools, you will always learn something that works,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s November election victory ousted longtime Democratic incumbent June Atkinson.

“There’s no such thing as average,” he said. “There’s no average teacher. There’s no average student. We have to break out of that mindset, and that’s why I’m so excited about technology and innovation.”

He talked about changes he wants to see at the state level, including more emphasis on preparing students for the workforce.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of what he said put into action,” said Ronda Mays, of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.

But she said she’s also concerned about support he’s voiced for school choice and scholarships to private schools.

“The vouchers are taking money away from our school district and being used outside of our district.”

Johnson didn’t see it quite that way.

“Parents are choosing to send their students there,” he said. “If the school is not getting results, parents will take their kids out of those schools and the schools will close.”