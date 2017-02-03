Man pretended to be law enforcement in bid to keep witness from testifying, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville authorities have charged a man accused of several sex offenses with intimidating a witness after they say he pretended to be a law enforcement officer in a bid to keep her from testifying against him.

Boyd Douglas Marsh II, 51, was already charged with a variety of offenses in connection with two 2015 incidents and a 1998 attack, police said.

Marsh had been calling the victim from the 1998 case, pretending to be in law enforcement, police said.

“During the phone calls, Marsh (told) her she would be arrested when she appeared in court, in an attempt to prevent her from testifying in court,” police said.

Marsh has been at the Cumberland County Detention Center since he was first arrested in October of 2015. In response to the new charge, his bond was raised by $50,000, bringing his total bond to $950,000 secured, police said.

Marsh is now facing charges in connection to three separate attacks:

About 4 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2015, a woman walking along Person Street in Fayetteville was attacked by a man who pushed her into some woods and sexually assaulted her, Fayetteville police said.

Police charged Marsh with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape in connection with that attack.

In a Sept. 11, 2015 incident, a woman told police an attacker punched her in the face and demanded she take her clothes off, then, when she did, he punched her again, according to authorities. The woman said she was then able to grab a knife she had with her and cut the man, who ran off, police said.

The woman later identified Marsh as her attacker, and detectives charged him with attempted first-degree rape.

And police were able to file charges in a May 1998 attack. The victim in that case was walking in the area of South King Street near Person Street when a man approached her, hit her in the head, dragged her into some woods and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Marsh was charged in connection to that attack in 1998, but the charge was later dismissed because authorities could not find the victim for the trial, police said. Police were able to track down the victim and reinstate the charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and first-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact police Det. Benazzi with at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.