OWASA customers asked to limit water usage due to low water levels in storage tanks

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange Sewer and Water Authority customers in the Carrboro-Chapel Hill community are being asked to limit their water usage to only essential purposes, the agency announced in a release Friday.

OWASA customers are being asked to only use their water for essential purposes due to low water levels in storage tanks. The water is still safe to drink, the release said.

The agency said they expect to continue to receive water from the City of Durham for a few days because of an incident at its Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant on Thursday.

The water flow through the connections between Durham and OWASA has not been sufficient enough to fill the OWASA tanks to their normal levels. Because of that, customers are being asked to only use their water for essential purposes like showering and drinking.

The agency said they are working to restore the impacted water treatment plant to normal operation as soon as they can.

The issue arose due to an accidental overflow of fluoride during the water treatment process at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant. OWASA started receiving City of Durham water on Thursday afternoon, the agency said.

Some customers may notice discolored water. OWASA recommends that any customers who do, run their water for 5 to 10 minutes. If that does not clear the water, OWASA suggests not using the discolored water and then contacting them at their 24-hour number, 919-968-4421.

Included in the release were tips on the best ways to conserve water.

Best ways to conserve water:

• Flush toilets only when necessary

• Take short showers (less than 5 minutes); shower instead of taking a bath, which uses more water

• Turn off water when not in use for brushing teeth, etc.

• Wash only full loads of clothes and dishes

• Use paper plates and plastic utensils to reduce dishwashing

• Check for and fix any leaks in toilets, faucets, hoses, pipes, etc.

• Defer washing vehicles with drinking water. (Some car washes use well water.)

For more information on how to conserve water, visit www.owasa.org, click on the Conservation and Education and then click on water conservation tips.