President Trump’s face found on heroin packets

By Published: Updated:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated 5,500 packages of heroin during a recent bust. Some of the heroin was in packaging that featured President Donald Trump’s face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS.

On Friday, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced the results of a six- to eight-month investigation into heroin sales in the county.

Nienhuis said Kelvin Scot Johnson was arrested for trafficking heroin in the Hernando County area.

The sheriff said Johnson would travel to city in the Northeast, purchase heroin and then ship it back to the Tampa Bay area, specifically Spring Hill.

A postal worker found the drugs and then called the sheriff’s office. Detectives began tracking Johnson’s movements.

They eventually confiscated 5,550 packages of heroin some of which was in packaging that featured President Donald Trump’s face.

Johnson, who has a long criminal history, faces charges for possession of cocaine and trafficking in heroin among others.

He is in jail with bond set at $75,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s