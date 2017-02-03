Raleigh man charged with attacking, attempting to rape woman near Moore Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing numerous charges after attacking and attempting to rape a woman in January, Raleigh police said.

Matthew Michael Herron, 21, of the 2100 block of Groundwater Place, is charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

According to police, Herron attacked a 41-year-old woman at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Martin Street on Jan. 28.

The victim and suspect were not known to each other, police said.

Herron is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.