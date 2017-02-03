Raleigh man charged with shooting man through garage door gets $1M bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man charged with shooting and killing a 20-year-old man with a shotgun blast from his garage received a $1 million bond.

Chad Copley, 39, was charged with murder after police said he shot Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas through his garage door window in the early morning hours of August 7.

In court Friday, a Wake County judge issued Copley a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors said they will not seek death penalty for Copley.

Copley had called 911 shortly before the shooting where he complained of “hoodlums” and said he was going to protect his neighborhood.

In a 911 call after the shooting, Copley claimed he fired a warning shot.

Thomas had been at a nearby house party before the shooting, friends and family said.

Prosecutors said Thomas was shot while standing in Copley’s yard but Thomas never attempted to enter Copley’s home on Singleleaf Lane.

But Copley’s attorney said his client was protecting his home.

“This is a case about self, family and home defense,” the attorney said. “Chad was not out looking for trouble. Trouble came to him.”

Copley’s attorney said his client fired a round to “dispel the threat.”

Copley told 911 dispatchers the victim’s group had firearms.

