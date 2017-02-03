Wake County private police chief found guilty of felony charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The chief of a private police force was found guilty in a Wake County court of felony access of a government computer system.

Joseph Conover was indicted by a grand jury last year on a series of felony charges and the first of those trials got underway Tuesday.

As chief, Conover ran the Nova Company Police, an agency that has full police powers on property that it’s contracted to protect.

Conover was found guilty Friday of all counts of felony access of a government computer system. .

The charges stem from a dispute between Conover and neighbor Reuben Smith.

Smith had complained that Conover was allowing his dog to use the bathroom in his yard.

Smith said later Conover showed up in his Nova Police cruiser and began working the laptop computer mounted in the cruiser while staring at the automobiles in Smith’s driveway.

Last April, the district attorney dismissed scores of arrests made by Conover after he was inducted on 13 felony counts including kidnapping and assault.

Conover is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m.