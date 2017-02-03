Woman calls herself Jesus, Illuminati after slitting man’s throat, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg woman is accused of cutting a man’s throat before going on a verbal tirade in which she claimed to control Donald Trump and referred to herself as Jesus Christ.

Ashley Nicole Bailey, 29, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of an attempted suicide on Magness Drive. But when deputies arrived, a man with a large cut to his neck told them his throat had been cut.

The victim told a deputy that Bailey cut his throat after they got into an argument.

Bailey was found inside the residence with blood on her clothes and claimed that the victim had tried to kill himself, the report states. Bailey later told a deputy that she did not intend to hurt the victim, according to the report. A deputy noted in a report that she “talked of controlling Donald Trump with the bracelet on her arm as well as referring to herself as Jesus Christ and the Illuminati.”

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.