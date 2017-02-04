4 nabbed after 2 Wake Forest business break-ins and thefts, police say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men are now charged in two business burglaries that happened late last month in Wake Forest, police said Saturday.

The two break-ins and thefts happened on consecutive nights in the Heritage area of Wake Forest, according to a statement from Wake Forest police.

The first incident took place overnight on Jan. 26 at Charlie’s Kabob Grill at 929 Heritage Lake Road, where there was a breaking and entering.

The next day, a worker at Heritage Cleaners at 1040 Forestville Road, reported that business was also robbed, police said.

Earlier this week, police said they arrested two men in connection with the crimes.

Anthony Hickman, 22, of 1533 Lindenberg Square in Wake Forest participated in the Charlie’s Kabob incident, police said. Hickman was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and felony conspiracy.

Holden Ray, 20, of 3901 Forestville Road in Raleigh was allegedly involved in both incidents, according to police. Ray was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and safe cracking.

On Saturday, police said that they arrested two more men in the incidents.

Tyquan Troublefield, 20, of 8109 Stonebridge Court in Wake Forest was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and safecracking.

Malik Davis, 21, of 3401 Lonesome Spur Circle in Wake Forest was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and safecracking.