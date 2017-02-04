Child injured in near-drowning at NC lake

A child was injured in what officials are calling a near-drowning on Lake Norman in Iredell County Saturday.

The call came in just after 2:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Forest Cove Lane in Mooresville. Officials have not released many details, but confirmed that EMS was called to a possible drowning.

Deputies said a child was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The child’s name, age and condition have not been released.

Crews had an area around the water taped off near the scene of the incident.

Officials have not said what led to the incident.

