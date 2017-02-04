Fuquay-Varina man charged in Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing during a domestic incident in Raleigh early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Boone Trail, Raleigh police said.

When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a stab wound.

The man, who was stabbed in his abdomen, was taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Ronnie Lee Simmons, 56, of Lark Street in Fuquay-Varina was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill/inflict serious injury, according to officials.

Police confirmed the stabbed was a domestic incident but wouldn’t confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.