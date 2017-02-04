Home destroyed in massive Moore County fire

CARHTAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire departments responded to a massive house fire that destroyed a Moore County home on Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Connell Road near Carthage, The Aberdeen Times reported.

Some fire crews were already on the scene of another house fire when they received the call about the massive blaze on Connell Road.

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully involved with flames and a second-alarm was requested, authorities said.

The flames from the home caused some small woods fires nearby and embers blown into the air threatened to start other fires.

However, fire crews were able to extinguish any other fires that developed.

Connell Road was closed during the fire-fighting efforts and power crews also removed a down power line from the road.

No one was injured in the fire. Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Carthage Fire & Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire Department, Eastwood Fire Department, Whispering Pines Fire & Rescue, Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, the N.C. State Forest Service, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and the Moore County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene Saturday evening.