Hundreds in Raleigh protest Trump’s immigration order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people came together in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to oppose President Trump’s recent executive order policies on immigrants.

The Halifax Mall was filled with protesters voicing their concerns over the temporary order that bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Their message on Saturday was “No ban, No wall and No fear: A rally for Justice and Solidarity.”

People held signs reading “We Stand with Refugees” and “Make America Think Again.”

“I have a lot of friends who are Muslim American and a lot of their family members who were originally planning to travel for the holidays they are not allowed to anymore because of the ban. It’s ridiculous. One person does not define a whole race,” said Juan Gascabenda from Chapel Hill.

Mohammad Omary is a junior at N.C. State University and is the president of the Muslim Student Association.

He came out Saturday with a fellow classmate to show his support against the ban.

“I find it very important to come. Show support and represent my student body. It’s quite amazing the amount of support we are seeing from the community around us — both at (N.C.) State and from Raleigh. The Raleigh community, the Triangle — it’s quite amazing despite the recent climate we are in,” Omary said.

Prior to Saturday’s rally, the North Carolina GOP said at a news conference that President Trump’s executive ban on some immigrants is fulfilling his campaign goals.

“I think the people of North Carolina who strongly voted for President Trump are seeing a president who is now following through on his campaign promises and doing exactly the thing he told people he was going to do and what they voted for,” said Dallas Woodhouse the N.C. GOP Executive Director.