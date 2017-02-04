Leaking fuel from overturned tanker closes Fayetteville road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An active fuel leak from an overturned tanker closed down a portion of Murchison Road on Saturday night, according to Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management.

Crews on the scene called the FFD Hazardous Materials Response Team after arriving at the incident on Murchison Road and Bernadine Street around 10 p.m.

They said that the tanker was carrying around 8800 gallons of gasoline.

No injuries were reported.

Crews shut down Murchison Road at Interstate 295 while they worked to clear the scene.