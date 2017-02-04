NC firefighter and 3 residents sent to hospital after apartment fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Fire and Rescue Department says an apartment fire early Saturday sent four people, including a firefighter, to the hospital.

The blaze happened in the 1200 block of Park West Drive.

Crews were called out to the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Greenville Fire and Rescue says about 20 people were displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross provided assistance to the people impacted by the fire.

Greenville Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Rebekah Thurston, said only one building was impacted, but it appears to be a total loss.

WNCT spoke with several residents who said they were concerned about their pets, which could have still be inside the building.

Fire officials have not confirmed any information regarding pets.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.